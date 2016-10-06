The revival of the forgotten Sikh Marital Art Gatka

Gatka is a style of stick-fighting between two or more practitioners, with wooden sticks (called Soti) intended to simulate swords. The present form developed in later 19th century, is divided in two sub-styles, called Rasmi (traditional) and Khel (sport) from the year 1920. Now the efforts are done to revive Gatka at an international level.





The Editorial Input/Script Harjit Singh Grewal, Chairman - International Sikh Martial Arts Academy





Source: Supplied





HISTORICAL ASPECTS OF GATKA





Gatka is an ancient fighting technique played with wooden sticks and also called Gatka art (stick-fighting). It is an Indian martial art associated with the Sikh history. This art is an integral part of vast arena of Sikh Shastar Vidiya comprising practise & usage of various weapons and physical exercises by the Sikh fighters also called Nihangs.





The Nihangs have passed down the the flamboyant techniques of Shastar Vidiya also known as Sikh Martial art, through generations, since the sixth Guru, Sri Guru Hargobind Ji. The tenth Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji was known as the greatest master of weaponry of his time.





The Sikhs mastered Shastar Vidiya & Gatka art and perfected its use in battles. The Sikhs have been responsible for the revival of this early art ensuring its survival despite mass persecution of the native population in India by foreign invaders like the Mughals and others for many hundreds of years.The Sikhs successfully used weaponry techniques and Gatka art throughout the 16th and 17th centuries for their protection against aggressions.





During the British colonial rule in the 19th century in India, the British eventually banned Sword, Neja, Gatka and the Sikhs' custom of carrying swords so as to prevent rebellion and anti-colonial sentiments. During this time, many Indian martial arts had to be practiced in secret and were often confined to rural areas. They survived as folk-sports in certain changed patterns by replacing stick instead of sword.





Harjit Singh Grewal (Middle) at SBS Studio, Melbourne Source: Photo by Preetinder Grewal





REVIVAL & STANDARDIZATION OF GATKA





Through its own evolution and efforts of Gatka sports bodies like World Gatka Federation, Gatka Federation of India, Punjab Gatka Association and Gatka Akharas (training schools) around the world, Gatka has progressed through the years to its present status as a martial art of great valour.





Gatka is a style of stick-fighting between two or more practitioners, with wooden sticks (called Soti) intended to simulate swords. The present form developed in later 19th century, is divided in two sub-styles, called Rasmi (traditional) and Khel (sport) from the year 1920.





Gattka lovers at Gurdwara Sahib Source: Supplied





In Gatka, the "Stick" and "Farri" are also used to substitute the sword and shield respectively for practice and safety purposes. When one exponent attacks, the opponent blocks it and then counter-attacks the player. The basic technique is based on "stop and attack" the opponent. Gatka is practised for self-defence and combat fighting skills since antiquity but nowadays it became popular sport in India and accessible to the all communities. Gatka promotion means to uphold national pride and build a strong Nation.





The traditional Gatka was generally at public display during religious processions but the World Gatka Federation, Gatka Federation of India, Punjab Gatka Association have standardized the Gatka as a game in India and continuously promoting, popularizing and reviving it as a sport at national and international level similar to other recognised games. Earlier, only the boys could be seen performing this art but now girls have also adopted it and are performing well.





Source: Supplied





GATKA IN THE PAST





The Panjab University at Lahore, now established at Chandigarh, is the pioneer university in Gatka sport as it had been organizing inter-college and inter-varsity Gatka tournaments regularly before partition of India and drafted Gatka rules in 1936 for playing Gatka as a game in sports costume. But after 1985, the Gatka suffered a lot as all the colleges & universities of Punjab discontinued its regular competitions. It was the Punjabi University Patiala that step-in in the year 2001 to initiate its inter-college Gatka competitions. The university is conducting all India inter-varsity Gatka tournament since 2011.





GATKA A COSMOPOLITAN SPORT





Earlier Gatka rules were drafted by Major Kartar Singh Akali (Director Physical, R.S.D College Ferozepur) in 1936. Accordingly the Gatka Federation of India and Punjab Gatka Association have adopted the conventional sports costume (i.e. Track Suits or T-shirt with shorts, Sneakers and a faceguard) for Gatka players as a new dress code to play Gatka game in all competitions to make it a Cosmopolitan Sport.





The Gatka Referees and coaches also wears prescribed sports uniforms during matches. To preserve and promote the Gatka game, the Gatka Federations organises two types of competitions namely "Virsa Sambhal" events and sports tournaments. The players wear traditional Banas (clothing) in the former and sports costumes in the later.











IMPORTANCE OF GATKA GAME





1. It is a unique and inexpensive art to defend & display fighting skills and a better exercise for self-control.





2. It is also meant to enable youth to stay healthy and agile by keeping them away from the menace of drug abuse and other intoxicants to lead a disciplined and pious life.





3. Gatka inculcates sportsmanship, promotes physical fitness and positive social interaction.





4. Gatka game strengthens and elevates great character forming values. It also develops the humane qualities of self-respect, endurance, calmness, self-control, discipline and the ability to take punishment without whining.





5. Gatka practice increases cardio fitness, improves flexibility and coordination of muscles.





6. Gatka game reduces weight during fights & training. It keeps body alert, active, youthful and energetic.





7. Gatka boosts metabolism, burn calories and improves respiration and digestive system.





8. Last not the least, Gatka is so energizing and amazing that it provides recreation and enjoyment



