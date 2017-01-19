The rise of Aam Admy Party in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made a spectacular debut in Punjab by winning 4 of the 13 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.





The ruling Akali-BJP government is in power for over nine years. Before them it was Congress. But the introduction of AAP in Punjab has turned Punjab elections into a three-way contest.





AAP has an ever-growing support from Non Resident Indians supporting the party for its corruption free agenda. To some of them AAP has a winning bid in Punjab Assembly.





But can they take their message of corruption free government to the common man? Will they be able to harness most of the anti-incumbency votes? Can they put their own house in order - only time will tell….









