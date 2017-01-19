SBS Punjabi

The rise of Aam Admy Party in Punjab

AAP banner in Punjab

AAP banner in village Narangwal, Ludhiana Source: Photo by Preetinder Grewal

Published 19 January 2017 at 5:11pm, updated 19 January 2017 at 5:24pm
By Preetinder Grewal
The AAP, which is pitching itself as the alternative to the Akalis and the Congress holds a guarded optimism in the upcoming Punjab elections. Preetinder Singh Grewal reports...

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made a spectacular debut in Punjab by winning 4 of the 13 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The ruling Akali-BJP government is in power for over nine years. Before them it was Congress. But the introduction of AAP in Punjab has turned Punjab elections into a three-way contest.

AAP has an ever-growing support from Non Resident Indians supporting the party for its corruption free agenda.  To some of them AAP has a winning bid in Punjab Assembly.

But can they take their message of corruption free government to the common man? Will they be able to harness most of the anti-incumbency votes? Can they put their own house in order - only time will tell….

