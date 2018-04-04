The success story of 31st Australian Sikh Games, Sydney

Kabaddi match in progress at Australian Sikh Games, Sydney. Source: SBS
Published 4 April 2018 at 11:39am, updated 4 April 2018 at 11:41am
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
The 31st Australian Sikh Games were held over the Easter weekend from 30th March to 1st April 2017. Between 90,000 to 100,000 people came to Bass Hill in Canterbury-Bankstown area for the weekend of sports and cultural showcase.
