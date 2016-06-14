SBS Punjabi

The success story of the 20th Griffith Shaheedi Tournament - ਗਰਿਫਿਥ ਸ਼ਹੀਦੀ ਟੂਰਨਾਮੈਂਟ 2016

Griffith Sikh Games - Gatkka

Griffith Sikh Games - Gatkka Source: Supplied

Published 14 June 2016 at 9:21pm, updated 15 June 2016 at 8:28pm
By Preetinder Grewal
The 20th Shaheedi Tournament was held at Griffith on June 11 -12, 2016. Thousands of spectators from around Australia enjoyed kabaddi matches, volleyball, soccer senior and junior, tug-of-war, ladies musical chair, girls musical chair (under 18), kids athletics, dastarbandi muqblae, Quiz, Gatkka etc. Preetinder Singh Grewal attended this program on behalf of SBS Punjabi and here he presents a special report on this great community effort.

SBS Punjabi's Preetinder Grewal at Griffith Source: Supplied


Melbourne Kabaddi Academy won the Kabaddi Cup Source: Photo by Hardip Bassi






 

