The success story of the 20th Griffith Shaheedi Tournament - ਗਰਿਫਿਥ ਸ਼ਹੀਦੀ ਟੂਰਨਾਮੈਂਟ 2016

Published 14 June 2016 at 9:21pm, updated 15 June 2016 at 8:28pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
The 20th Shaheedi Tournament was held at Griffith on June 11 -12, 2016. Thousands of spectators from around Australia enjoyed kabaddi matches, volleyball, soccer senior and junior, tug-of-war, ladies musical chair, girls musical chair (under 18), kids athletics, dastarbandi muqblae, Quiz, Gatkka etc. Preetinder Singh Grewal attended this program on behalf of SBS Punjabi and here he presents a special report on this great community effort.
SBS Punjabi's Preetinder Grewal at Griffith Source: Supplied
Melbourne Kabaddi Academy won the Kabaddi Cup Source: Photo by Hardip Bassi