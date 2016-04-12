SBS Punjabi

The voice of Victoria's multicultural business community - Rohini Kappadath

Rohini Kappadath, also the Director, Cross Borders Business at Pitcher Partners

Rohini Kappadath, also the Director, Cross Borders Business at Pitcher Partners

Published 12 April 2016 at 10:26am, updated 12 April 2016 at 10:41am
By Manpreet K Singh
Rohini Kappadath has been appointed by the Victorian government as the Chair of Multicultural Business Ministerial Council.

With more than half a million small businesses in Victoria, this Council will provide an essential link to government to ensure multicultural business communities are heard. Ms Kappadath leads a team of eminent business people from Victoria's diverse business community, who will provide better support to businesses run by people from non-English speaking backgrounds.

Announcing Ms Kappadath's appointment, Victoria's Minister for Small Business, Innovation and Trade Philip Dalidakis said
“This council will be an important voice to the many thousands of business owners and operators from non-English speaking backgrounds across Victoria.”


“Victoria is the most culturally diverse city in the country and we need to ensure that all businesses have the support they need to grow, which will provide better prosperity and more job opportunities for local communities,” Mr Dalidakis added.

The Council begins work this month and Ms Kappadath tells us more about it, in this interview

 

