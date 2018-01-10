SBS Punjabi

These changes may affect you in 2018

SBS Punjabi

new changes

Higher toll rates in 2018 Source: getty images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 January 2018 at 6:45pm, updated 10 January 2018 at 8:57pm
By Gautam Kapil
Source: SBS

In 2018, the current 457 visa program will be abolished and replaced with the new TSS visa program. The TSS visa allows stays of up to two and four years. Listen to the audio link for more changes that come into effect in 2018.

Published 10 January 2018 at 6:45pm, updated 10 January 2018 at 8:57pm
By Gautam Kapil
Source: SBS
As part of 2017-18 Federal Budget, the Australian Government announced the cashless debit card would be expanded to a third & fourth location, which will be the Goldfields region, Western Australia and the Bundaberg and Hervey Bay region, Queensland.

Victoria’s City Link fees are increasing, adding up to $31.20 to an annual bill for drivers using the tollway every weekday. The maximum car toll per one-way trip rises to $9.13, up from $9.07. In NSW, tolls for the Cross City Tunnel, Eastern Distributor, Hills M2 and Lane Cove Tunnel will also increase.

Parents will have access to a new child care package from July ’18, where a new Child Care Subsidy (CCS), will replace the current Child Care Benefit and Child Care Rebate.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?