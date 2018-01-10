These changes may affect you in 2018

As part of 2017-18 Federal Budget, the Australian Government announced the cashless debit card would be expanded to a third & fourth location, which will be the Goldfields region, Western Australia and the Bundaberg and Hervey Bay region, Queensland.





Victoria’s City Link fees are increasing, adding up to $31.20 to an annual bill for drivers using the tollway every weekday. The maximum car toll per one-way trip rises to $9.13, up from $9.07. In NSW, tolls for the Cross City Tunnel, Eastern Distributor, Hills M2 and Lane Cove Tunnel will also increase.



