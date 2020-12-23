These Indian-Australians have been honoured for their services to multicultural communities in Victoria

Highlights Three Indian-Australian’s honoured with the Victorian Multicultural Award for Excellence

This year's award ceremony was held online through a video conference

71 Victorians were recognised for their outstanding efforts across 15 categories

Melbourne-based Sunny Duggal has been recognised for his inspiring efforts in supporting communities across the state during the bushfire season and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.





The recipient of this year's ‘Community Response and Recovery Award’ delivered tonnes of food and other essential items to frontline healthcare and emergency services workers, residents of aged care, international students, and other members of the community in need during the crisis.





'We must keep going'





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Mr Duggal said he feels privileged to have been honoured with such a coveted award.





“The ceremony was held online and I was surprised and excited to know that someone has nominated me for an award that received hundreds of applications and it was very overwhelming," he said.





Mr Duggal said such recognitions go a long way towards encouraging more samaritans to step up for the community.





“So many people are doing such wonderful work to build a better society and I feel humbled and honoured that I have been given a chance to share this recognition with all the amazing personalities.





“I’ll make sure that I live up to everyone’s expectations because so we get inspired and inspire others and so we keep going and never stop," he added.





Sunny Duggal Source: Supplied





The Victorian Multicultural Awards for Excellence honour outstanding individuals and organisations for their exceptional roles that encourage cross-cultural understanding, support immigrants and refugees, and celebrate the diversity of cultures that help strengthen multiculturalism in Victoria.





Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the award ceremony was held online through a video conference.





This year a total of 71 Victorians were honoured with the award that attracted over 450 nominations across 15 categories.





Young achiever, Aayushi Khillan who was recently crowned 'Youth Champion' in Melbourne Awards has now been honoured with the 'Youth Leadership Award' for her advocacy for greater mental health support and consideration for isolated communities who lacked access to online learning during the pandemic.





Ms Khillan with her parents and younger sister. Source: Supplied





The 20-year-old youth leader said she is extremely proud to see so many young people, who were nominated alongside her, making an effort towards building a stronger community.





"Obviously, it’s a lovely wonderful feeling to be recognised for your work, but more than that it helps me connect with more like-minded people so that I can collaborate on future projects. It’s so inspiring to see everyone and I’m really proud of the way our generation is changing the world," said Ms Khillan.





She attributed the award to all those young achievers.





"I dedicate this award to all young leaders striving to make a difference in our community. It’s not easy balancing growing up as well as undertaking philanthropic efforts. They are strong, passionate and determined to make a change.





“I want to see more young people thrive, especially multicultural youth and so they can help strengthen the Indian diaspora here in Australia in times to come," added Ms Khillan.











Ash Dixit, a leading senior constable with the Victoria Police has also been recognised with an excellence award for his valuable work towards addressing the issue of family violence within the Punjabi community in the City of Hume and the City of Whittlesea.





He has been hailed as a 'true multicultural champion' by his colleagues and the members of the community for his steadfast dedication to ensuring that Victoria remains a safe place to live for newly-arrived migrants who seek to call Australia home.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.





