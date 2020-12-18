Indian international student gets 'Digital Excellence' award from Northern Territory government

Deepak Dhiman, who hails from a small village in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab, has bagged four top awards in development and coding from Charles Darwin University and one from the government of Northern Territory.





Mr Dhiman told SBS Punjabi , “Before migrating to Australia on a student visa two years ago, I had never done any programming or coding at all. I set my foot in the programming field just to take part in the CDU coding fair, and in the very first attempt, I have won five out of eight top awards”.





“I had extensively modified an existing old school game where 10 players can interconnect through one hotspot, chat, and raise a scoreboard. It was hugely liked and appreciated by the selection committee and other participants”.





Minister Paul Kirby conferred Digital Excellency award to Deepak Dhiman. Source: Deepak Dhiman



Overall, more than 90 individuals took part in the coding fair that is organised every year by the Charles Darwin University to encourage students to showcase their creativity.





On the same evening of getting awards from the CDU, Mr Dhiman was nominated for the Northern Territory government’s ‘Digital Excellency 2020’ award too.





The apps and games created by Mr Dhiman topped the ‘Digital Excellence’ category by beating several big-wig technology giants. Minister Paul Kirby conferred this award to Mr Dhiman at the NT Parliament House.





“This award is given to those who do something different in the technology and digital world in NT. Many multi-national companies like NEC, Kinetic-IT were among many other participants for ten award categories”, said Mr Dhiman.





Although still studying Bachelor of Information Technology at Charles Darwin University, Mr Dhiman is already getting job offers from top IT companies. But he wants to focus on finishing his studies first before embarking on a career.





Deepak Dhiman with friends at CDU coding fair. Source: Deepak Dhiman



“I believe no one is self-made. There is always huge support from family, teachers, and friends for every success in life and I dedicate my awards to all those who helped me in achieving this."





In an unusual blend of a person with a flair for technology as well as the arts, Mr Dhiman is a keen singer, composer, and writer of Punjabi songs as well.





“I have recently finished recording the video of my first Punjabi song which will be released in near future”, said Mr Dhiman





“I also do volunteer work in the community. I have helped in developing a website for the Indian Cultural Society here.”









