SBS Punjabi

Eight-year-old Gurmannat Kaur wins NSW award for artwork blending Indigenous and Punjabi themes

SBS Punjabi

Gurmannat's artwork

The artwork of Gurmannat was selected for presentation to the CEO of Multicultural NSW Mr Joseph La Posta. Source: SBS Punjabi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 December 2019 at 12:06pm, updated 6 December 2019 at 12:17pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Primary school student Gurmannat Kaur Grewal’s artwork, which is a combination of Punjabi and Aboriginal arts has been chosen for an award by the NSW Federation of Community Language Schools. The Federation caters to 30,000 students from 250 community language schools teaching over 82 languages in New South Wales.

Published 3 December 2019 at 12:06pm, updated 6 December 2019 at 12:17pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Eight-year-old Gurmannat Kaur Grewal from Revesby Punjabi School took part in this year’s statewide artwork competition in the 5 to 8-year-old category. This year’s theme was ‘Celebrating your traditions in Australia by incorporating aboriginal art styles’.

Gurmannat's artwork
Hon minister Victor Dominello with Gurmannat Kaur Grewal Source: SBS Punjabi


The artwork made by Miss Grewal received the first prize in her age category, which was presented to her by the CEO of Multicultural NSW, Mr Joseph La Posta. Using the distinctive style of painting seen in aboriginal art, it depicts a turban (worn by many people of Punjabi origin) shaped like a boomerang, a Punjabi family, as well as some traditional Indian lamps.

Speaking to SBS Punjabi Ms Amanpreet Kamal, events coordinator at Revesby Punjabi School said, ‘It is a great achievement to have a Punjabi’s artwork selected and presented in front of a gathering of over 1000 people from various community schools. It is great recognition for our community and encourages other students as well’.

Revesby Punjabi School has been associated with NSW Federation of Community Language Schools for the last 15 years and has exchanged lots of teaching resources, development programs and curricula through several conferences held by the Federation.

Gurmannat's artwork
Award for artwork to Gurmannat Source: SBS Punjabi


Ms Kamal said, ‘The teachers learn many new and developing strategies from other community schools running under the Federation’.

The Federation was established in 1978 as a not for profit organisation to help community schools. There are more than 250 community schools in 460 locations with approximately 30,000 students and 3000 teachers that are members of this federation.

‘All students should come forward to learn Punjabi at the Primary school level, before taking it up as a subject in high school’.

Miss Kamal told SBS Punjabi, ‘To develop and promote our mother tongue Punjabi further, everyone should come together’.

‘The Sydney Institute of Community Languages under the University of Sydney has received a grant of $7 million from NSW government to help community language schools develop their curricula, online portal, learning materials and other techniques’.

Rita Kumari
Revesby Punjabi School has been associated with NSW Federation of Community Language Schools for the last 15 years. Source: SBS Punjabi


Miss Kamal has requested all in Punjabi community who have relevant skills to provide their valuable input in this worthy cause.

More information can be obtained by sending an email to 
SICLE.info@Sydney.edu.au


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other related stories

Multi-million dollar investment in community languages classes



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?