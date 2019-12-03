Eight-year-old Gurmannat Kaur wins NSW award for artwork blending Indigenous and Punjabi themes

Eight-year-old Gurmannat Kaur Grewal from Revesby Punjabi School took part in this year’s statewide artwork competition in the 5 to 8-year-old category. This year’s theme was ‘Celebrating your traditions in Australia by incorporating aboriginal art styles’.





Hon minister Victor Dominello with Gurmannat Kaur Grewal Source: SBS Punjabi





The artwork made by Miss Grewal received the first prize in her age category, which was presented to her by the CEO of Multicultural NSW, Mr Joseph La Posta. Using the distinctive style of painting seen in aboriginal art, it depicts a turban (worn by many people of Punjabi origin) shaped like a boomerang, a Punjabi family, as well as some traditional Indian lamps.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi Ms Amanpreet Kamal, events coordinator at Revesby Punjabi School said, ‘It is a great achievement to have a Punjabi’s artwork selected and presented in front of a gathering of over 1000 people from various community schools. It is great recognition for our community and encourages other students as well’.





Revesby Punjabi School has been associated with NSW Federation of Community Language Schools for the last 15 years and has exchanged lots of teaching resources, development programs and curricula through several conferences held by the Federation.





Award for artwork to Gurmannat Source: SBS Punjabi





Ms Kamal said, ‘The teachers learn many new and developing strategies from other community schools running under the Federation’.





The Federation was established in 1978 as a not for profit organisation to help community schools. There are more than 250 community schools in 460 locations with approximately 30,000 students and 3000 teachers that are members of this federation.





‘All students should come forward to learn Punjabi at the Primary school level, before taking it up as a subject in high school’.





Miss Kamal told SBS Punjabi, ‘To develop and promote our mother tongue Punjabi further, everyone should come together’.





‘The Sydney Institute of Community Languages under the University of Sydney has received a grant of $7 million from NSW government to help community language schools develop their curricula, online portal, learning materials and other techniques’.





Revesby Punjabi School has been associated with NSW Federation of Community Language Schools for the last 15 years. Source: SBS Punjabi





Miss Kamal has requested all in Punjabi community who have relevant skills to provide their valuable input in this worthy cause.





More information can be obtained by sending an email to SICLE.info@Sydney.edu.au





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .





Other related stories Multi-million dollar investment in community languages classes





