SBS Punjabi

This country is now inviting foreign workers

SBS Punjabi

Japan

Source: Pixabay

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 September 2018 at 11:12am, updated 14 September 2018 at 11:58am
By SBS Punjabi
Source: SBS

A country which has traditionally discouraged migration, is now awakening to the value added by foreign workers and is designing laws to attract them.

Published 14 September 2018 at 11:12am, updated 14 September 2018 at 11:58am
By SBS Punjabi
Source: SBS
Japan's foreign minister says the country is bound to accept more foreign workers, with its own population on the brink of a steep decline. 

Speaking at a World Economic Forum meeting in Hanoi, Taro Kono said by accepting foreigners Japan will have “value added”, given that the country is shrinking by a half-million people a year.

“We cannot sustain our society like that,” he said in response to a question during a panel discussion. 

“We are opening up our country, we are opening up our labour market to foreign countries. We are now trying to come up with a new work permit policy. I think everyone shall be welcomed in Japan if they are willing to assimilate into the Japanese society," he added. 

Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono speaks during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum on ASEAN at the National Convention Center in Hanoi, Vietnam, 13 September 2018. EPA/LUONG THAI LINH
Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono speaks during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum on ASEAN at Hanoi, Vietnam, 13 September 2018 Source: EPA/LUONG THAI LINH


Mo Kono also spoke about the advantages of accepting foreigners willing to assimilate. 

He cited tennis star Naomi Osaka, daughter of a Japanese mother and a Haitian father, as an example of the benefits of diversity.

Mr Kono was speaking at a seminar titled Asia’s Geopolitcal Outlook, during the ongoing World Economic Forum on ASEAN at the National Convention Center Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 in Hanoi, Vietnam, when he made these comments. 

The World Economic Forum has attracted hundreds of participants with the theme: ASEAN 4.0: Entrepreneurship and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Follow SBS Punjabi on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Also read

To deal with labour shortage, Australia may soon start a new visa

South Australia introduces a new visa

Your chance to migrate to Australia. NSW announces 2018-19 skills list



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?