This country is now inviting foreign workers

Japan's foreign minister says the country is bound to accept more foreign workers, with its own population on the brink of a steep decline.





Speaking at a World Economic Forum meeting in Hanoi, Taro Kono said by accepting foreigners Japan will have “value added”, given that the country is shrinking by a half-million people a year.





“We cannot sustain our society like that,” he said in response to a question during a panel discussion.





“We are opening up our country, we are opening up our labour market to foreign countries. We are now trying to come up with a new work permit policy. I think everyone shall be welcomed in Japan if they are willing to assimilate into the Japanese society," he added.





Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono speaks during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum on ASEAN at Hanoi, Vietnam, 13 September 2018 Source: EPA/LUONG THAI LINH





Mo Kono also spoke about the advantages of accepting foreigners willing to assimilate.





He cited tennis star Naomi Osaka, daughter of a Japanese mother and a Haitian father, as an example of the benefits of diversity.





Mr Kono was speaking at a seminar titled Asia’s Geopolitcal Outlook, during the ongoing World Economic Forum on ASEAN at the National Convention Center Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 in Hanoi, Vietnam, when he made these comments.





The World Economic Forum has attracted hundreds of participants with the theme: ASEAN 4.0: Entrepreneurship and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.





Follow SBS Punjabi on Facebook and Twitter .









