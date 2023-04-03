Melbourne dad opens up about battle with depression after a workplace mishap and wife's devastating death

Distressing content ahead:





Mr Pharwali's body was crushed under a one-ton trolley at his workplace in 2015, severely damaging his spinal cord and one of his legs.





While the accident led him to face physical and mental disabilities, he was also crippled by an inherent fear of remaining bedridden for the rest of his life.





"The incident stopped my life and its tracks. After that, I was bedridden and knew it would be a hell of a journey," he told SBS Punjabi.





Mr Pharwali said he was fraught with worry for his wife, Manjit Kaur and his two-year-old daughter and ten-year-old son.



Melbourne-based Punjabi writer Baljit Pharwali Credit: Preetinder Grewal/SBS Punjabi He shared that his wife was working round the clock to nurse him to health and manage the household.





"When I look back, I wonder how she managed everything. She was no less than a superwoman.





"She was making countless rounds to the Centrelink office and arranging paperwork for my workplace payments. I would look at her face lined with worry for things that needed to be addressed," he said.



Baljit Pharwali with his wife (Late) Manjit Kaur and two children. Another tragedy struck Pharwali family





But in October 2019, things worsened for the Pharwali family. His wife was diagnosed with breast cancer when he was recovering from spinal cord surgery.





Mr Pharwali shared that his wife's health had deteriorated when he woke up from his operation after being in a coma for a month.



We struggled to get help because of the COVID situation. Manjit had to drive to the hospital to get her chemotherapy injections. Punjabi writer Baljit Pharwali

"I was bedridden and felt helpless as I could neither help with the children nor take care of Manjit," he recalled.





It was during those days that he attempted to take his life but was saved by his wife's quick thinking and timely medical intervention.





For emotional or mental health support contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.



Baljit Pharwali at SBS studios, Melbourne. Credit: Preetinder Grewal/SBS Punjabi In April 2021, Mr Pharwali's wife lost her battle with cancer.





Mr Pharwali still used a wheelchair and had a mammoth task ahead of raising his children and fighting his battle with depression.





"One day, I was combing my daughter's hair, and she asked me "Dad, what would happen to us if you died?"





"That incident changed my life, and I realised I would have to conquer my battles to be their hero," he said.



Baljit Pharwali at a Punjabi community function. Credit: Sahitik Sath Melbourne Mr Pharwali said he started to get better with the help of mental care specialists.





"My friends were willing to help, but COVID made things difficult. Also, I didn't need sympathy but had to find my courage. I also resorted to reading Gurbani to reduce mental strength," he said.





Having learnt his lessons the hard way, Mr Pharwali is now keen to help others through hard times.





He has penned a book in Punjabi, 'Satrangi Zindagi' (seven colours of life), that retells the ups and downs of his personal life and how he overcame them.





Listen to this audio interview to learn more about his life and book.



LISTEN TO ਸਰੀਰਕ ਅਪਾਹਜਤਾ ਤੇ ਮਾਨਸਿਕ ਤਣਾਅ ਨੂੰ 'ਹੱਟ-ਪਿੱਛੇ' ਆਖਦਾ ਮੈਲਬੌਰਨ-ਵਾਸੀ ਬਲਜੀਤ ਫਰਵਾਲ਼ੀ SBS Punjabi 03/04/2023 30:37 Play