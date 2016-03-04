"This is the result of ignorance about our identity" Harjeet Singh's mother tells SBS Punjabi

On 23rd of February,2016, 13 year old Harjeet Singh was assaulted on a bus in Doncaster. A group of two boys and a girl deliberately sat on a seat behind Harjeet and started taunting him before the girl hit his turban. On being questioned by Harjeet, the girl said she was hitting him because she could and referred to his turban as a "towel". The youth also taunted at him by saying that there havent been many stabbings in the area, which Harjeet took as a threat.





READ MORE Sikh teen shaken after alleged turban attack on bus







Although the family is shaken by the incident, it has not broken the confidence of young Harjeet Singh who wears his turban with pride every day.





While talking about the incident, Rajinder kaur ( Harjeets mother) expressed her liking for the country calling it "beautiful" and referring to most people she has met as "helpful". But she said, there are certain people who are mischievous and are ignorant about Sikh identity and these incidents are a result of that ignorance. "Most people dont know why we wear a turban" she said.





"The turban is our crown, our identity and we dont tolerate any disrespect of the same" she told Preeti Mccarthy from SBS Punjabi.





As a parent, we will always be worried about his safety now and hope he returns home safely everyday said Rajinder Kaur who has told Harjeet to inform the bus driver or call the police immediately if a similar incident happens again.









Harjeet now takes a bus to school with his sister and returns with her too.





Reports are that police has identified the three people involved but no arrests have been made yet. The case has been registered at Doncaster Police Station.





Anyone with more information about this event should call Crimestoppers on 1300 555 000 .









