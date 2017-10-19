SBS Punjabi

'This is what celebrating Diwali in Australia means to me'

SBS Punjabi

Inge Peulich, the Shadow Minister for Multicultural Affairs in Victoria, celebrating Diwali in Melbourne on Oct 15, 2017

Inge Peulich, the Shadow Minister for Multicultural Affairs in Victoria, celebrating Diwali in Melbourne on Oct 15, 2017 Source: SBS Punjabi

Published 19 October 2017 at 1:29pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Hear from Victoria's Shadow Minister for Multicultural Affairs, Inge Peulich, and from other Melburnians attending the the Diwali Fair at Keysborough on Sucnday Oct 15, about what celebrating Diwali in Australia means to them....

Diwali, the festival of Light, conjures up different feelings, images and emotions in various people.

What does celebrating Diwali mean to you? Does it feel any different when we celebrate Diwali in Australia, as compared to how it felt in India? 

Celebrate Diwali and win a $200 voucher!



SBS Punjabi spoke to Punjabis from different walks of life, and of all ages, to share what their Australian Diwali is like. We also spoke to Victoria's Shadow Minister for Multicultural Affairs, Inge Peulich, and she had her own take on celebrating Diwali in Melbourne with the Indian community. 

Hear what they said in the audio link above, and share your thoughts on SBS Punjabi's Facebook Page.

And remember, SBS Radio's Diwali competition is open till October 25 - so don't forget to participate! You could win a gift voucher worth $200!!

