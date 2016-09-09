This new research into family violence in the Australian Indian community needs participants

This comparative study looks at the prevalence of family violence in the Indian community, as compared to that in the wider Australian community of the Anglo-Celtic background.





Initial findings indicate that there is little awareness in the Indian community that economic abuse is part of family violence and is against Australian law.





It shows that economic abuse can continue after separation and divorce in the guise of debt, unfair financial settlements and child payments. There are indications of gaps and shortcomings in the legal system and the unavailability of affordable legal advice for Indian migrants.





Prof Supriya Singh and Jasvinder Sidhu with SBS Punjabi's Manpreet K Singh Source: SBS Punjabi





Whilst the Victorian Royal Commission into family violence recommended that faith institutions provide help to victims of domestic abuse, but this study has already revealed that Indian faith communities have a paucity of women leaders. There is also a lack of trained community workers and knowledge of referral pathways.





The study has found amazing stories of individuals helping those in need in the community, but notes there is little sharing of information and networks.





The researchers believe that the stories of past experience of family violence are also stories of resilience, and will go a long way in helping others survive family violence.





If you are a family violence survivor, and are willing to participate in this study, then Prof Supriya Singh and Jasvinder Sidhu would like to hear from you. Please email manpreet.singh@sbs.com.au with your intent, and your email will be forwarded to the researchers.









