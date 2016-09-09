SBS Punjabi

This new research into family violence in the Australian Indian community needs participants

SBS Punjabi

Prof Surpiya Singh and Jasvinder Sidhu at SBS Melbourne studios

Prof Surpiya Singh and Jasvinder Sidhu at SBS Melbourne studios Source: SBS Punjabi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 September 2016 at 12:56pm, updated 9 September 2016 at 4:13pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Prof Supriya Singh from RMIT and Jasvinder Sidhu, from Federation University have collaborated in a new research study, focussing on family violence in the Indian community.

Published 9 September 2016 at 12:56pm, updated 9 September 2016 at 4:13pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
This comparative study looks at the prevalence of family violence in the Indian community, as compared to that in the wider Australian community of the Anglo-Celtic background.

 Initial findings indicate that there is little awareness in the Indian community that economic abuse is part of family violence and is against Australian law.

 It shows that economic abuse can continue after separation and divorce in the guise of debt, unfair financial settlements and child payments. There are indications of gaps and shortcomings in the legal system and the unavailability of affordable legal advice for Indian migrants.

 
Prof Supriya Singh and Jasvinder Sidhu with SBS Punjabi's Manpreet K Singh
Prof Supriya Singh and Jasvinder Sidhu with SBS Punjabi's Manpreet K Singh Source: SBS Punjabi


Whilst the Victorian Royal Commission into family violence recommended that faith institutions provide help to victims of domestic abuse, but this study has already revealed that Indian faith communities have a paucity of women leaders. There is also a lack of trained community workers and knowledge of referral pathways.

 The study has found amazing stories of individuals helping those in need in the community, but notes there is little sharing of information and networks.

The researchers believe that the stories of past experience of family violence are also stories of resilience, and will go a long way in helping others survive family violence.

 If you are a family violence survivor, and are willing to participate in this study, then Prof Supriya Singh and Jasvinder Sidhu would like to hear from you. Please email manpreet.singh@sbs.com.au with your intent, and your email will be forwarded to the researchers.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?