This Punjab village is the nursery of hockey in India

Trivia: Name the place which has produced at least a dozen sportsmen who have represented three countries in various Olympics?





Answer: Sansarpur in Punjab





This small village near Jalandhar in Punjab has the pride of place for being the only village in the whole wide world which has produced at least 12 Olympians. The fact that these Olympians have made not just India but also two other countries proud of their achievements, is the icing on the cake. The dozen Olympians that Sansarpur has produced are all hockey stalwarts and have played for Kenya and Canada apart from India.





SBS Punjabi caught up with Ajit Pal Singh, one of these Olympians over the phone from Sansarpur and learnt more about the culture of hockey that runs deep in the place. A winner of the Padma Shri as well as the Arjuna Award, Mr Singh was the captain of the hockey team in several international tournaments including the the only Hockey World Cup that India has ever won in Kuala Lumpur 1975.





Listen to the story of Sansarpur as told by one of its brightest sons.



