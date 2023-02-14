Punjabi athletes shine bright at the NSW Masters Athletics Championship

Key Points A significant number of Punjabis participated in NSW Masters Athletics Championship.

Many amateur athletes won big at the championship.

Sydney-based Gursher Singh Maan, a coach at the Glenwood Athletics Club, told SBS Punjabi that more than 75 clubs participated in the two-day championship held in the first week of February.





"More than 500 athletes from over 75 clubs participated in over 44 events in this year's Masters Athletics Championship, including 11 participants from Glenwood Athletics.





"At least 9 of the participants from our club were amateurs, many of whom brought home medals," he said.



Gulsher Singh Maan during a sporting event. Credit: Gursher Maan Mr Maan founded the Glenwood Athletics Club in 2020, and since then provides training to people of all ages for various track and field categories.





"I participated in 10 national level championships in India and was offered a job in the Indian Army under the sports quota. After a few years of service, I migrated to Australia after receiving a sports scholarship," he shared.



