Three members of Indian family die in fatal crash in Victoria's Dandenong Ranges

Highlights A falling tree killed three of the five people in the car

Four-year-old child orphaned in the mishap, 16-year-old cousin visiting from India also died

Second such incident in Dandenong Ranges in which falling trees have killed people

The injured include a child and a young adult female who are being treated in hospital. Their condition is said to be “non-threatening”, according to Victoria Police.





The mishap has left the four-year-old child orphaned.





Swarnjit Singh Grewal and Amandeep Kaur Grewal, parents of the injured child, and Ishpreet Singh, his teenage cousin, who was visiting them from India, died in the accident.





The family was driving on Sherbrooke Road in Kallista at around 2.30pm on Sunday, when a gumtree fell on their car.





This pushed the car down a steep embankment, killing three out of the five people in it.





Emergency workers had to pull off the car’s roof to rescue the child and the other victim said to be in her 30s.





This is the second incident in which people have lost their lives to falling trees in the area.





In July last year, after a heavy spell of rain, a father and his 10-year-old son were killed when a falling gumtree smashed their moving car on the nearby Monbulk Road.





Victoria Police has appealed anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au





