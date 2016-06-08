Tips for first home buyers - Taj Singh

SBS Punjabi

Published 8 June 2016 at 7:11pm
By MP Singh
All the tips and tools for first home buyers are available on one website now.

A young Punjabi boy Taj Singh has started a new initiative to help first home buyers by providing them state of the art tools, calculators, checkpoint and all the latest news through their website i.e. WWW.FHBA.com.au

Taj and one of his friends who have financial experience of more than 15 years provides 30 mins free sessions to anyone with specific queries. Their website caters services for all across Australia and has subsections for each state and region. Very soon they are going to launch a new feature that will act as a portal for saving the information for future use.





