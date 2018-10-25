Tips for safe and comfortable airplane travel for seniors

Source: Pexels
Published 25 October 2018 at 3:04pm, updated 30 October 2018 at 5:41pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dr Santokh Singh Aujla is a consultant doctor practising in Melbourne for the last 15 years. He told SBS Punjabi that a routine medical check-up before an air-travel is always recommended for the senior citizens to avoid serious medical complications.
Published 25 October 2018 at 3:04pm, updated 30 October 2018 at 5:41pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share