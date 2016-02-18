Tips for truckies to avoid accidents

Last month an Indian driver was fined nearly $3000 and lost 9 points on his driving license after he caused massive delays on a Sydney motorway as he failed to reverse his massive B double truck that he pulled over just before entering a tunnel too low for his truck.
The driver lacked basic skills and was on a 457 visa.
The incident generated much heat and a lot of discussion over the need to have the right skills before setting on the drive big vehicles.
Amar Singh has been in trucking business for over a decade in Australia. He shares some basic but important tips that can save both drivers as well as operators thousands of dollars in fines, and make our roads safer.