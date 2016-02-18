SBS Punjabi

Tips for truckies to avoid accidents

Published 18 February 2016 at 3:51pm, updated 18 February 2016 at 6:13pm
By Shamsher Kainth
Amar Singh has been in trucking business for over a decade. He shares some tips to avoid situations that can be potentially hazardous and result into serious losses.

Last month an Indian driver was fined nearly $3000 and lost 9 points on his driving license after he caused massive delays on a Sydney motorway as he failed to reverse his massive B double truck that he pulled over just before entering a tunnel too low for his truck.

The driver lacked basic skills and was on a 457 visa.

The incident generated much heat and a lot of discussion over the need to have the right skills before setting on the drive big vehicles.

Amar Singh has been in trucking business for over a decade in Australia. He shares some basic but important tips that can save both drivers as well as operators thousands of dollars in fines, and make our roads safer. 
Garry Singh blocks Sydney freeway with a giant truck he doesn't know how to reverse



