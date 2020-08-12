SBS Punjabi

Tourism sector is worst hit by COVID-19

Views of Australia. The Great Ocean Road and 12 Apostles. Loch Ard Gorge in Port Campbell National Park. .January 28 2020. Australia, Melbourne.Photo credit: Sergei' Vishnevskii'/Kommersant/Sipa USA

Views of Australia. The Great Ocean Road and 12 Apostles. Loch Ard Gorge in Port Campbell National Park. Source: Kommersant

Published 12 August 2020 at 12:54pm
By Cassandra Bain
Presented by Harleen Kaur
A new report by the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows bushfires and the early stages of COVID-19 hit tourism operators harder than any other sector. Tourism jobs plunged three per cent in the year to March, compared to an increase of 1.7 per cent for the whole economy. Accommodation suffered the most, followed by hospitality, sports and recreation.

Intrepid Travel is one of the largest adventure tourism companies in the world, operating in seven continents. The company has had to let go of a third of its Australian employees, with the remaining 200 supported by JobKeeper.

Margy Osmond, chief executive of national advocacy group Tourism and Transport Forum, says the closure of international borders and domestic travel restrictions at the end of March only made it worse.

"As of May we were sitting at something like 65% down on jobs in the sector so instead of having something like 700,000 direct jobs there are only about 230,000 at the moment and that's with JobKeeper so it shows you just how desperate the situation is within our industry." 

With Victoria now in stage four lockdown, there's fears the state's once-thriving tourism industry will struggle to recover.

To hear the full report click on the audio link above.

