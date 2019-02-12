SBS Punjabi

Townsville update: Sikh volunteers provide much-needed help

United Sikhs volunteers providing food to flood affected people in Townsville

United Sikhs volunteers providing food to flood affected people in Townsville Source: Supplied

Published 12 February 2019 at 7:40pm, updated 12 February 2019 at 9:05pm
By Manpreet K Singh
The community of Innisfail, youth organisations, United Sikhs as well as Khalsa Aid have come together to provide much needed assistance to the people of flood-ravaged Townsville.

Mr Inderjit Singh, a resident of Innisfail has been coordinating these efforts from his home town, which is around 250 kms from Townsville.

"I'm really proud of the youth, some of whom have especially flown in from Melbourne and other cities, to help out during this crisis," Mr Singh told SBS Punjabi.

The community of Innisfail had previously bandied together with volunteers from United Sikhs in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie, and then again when drought hit.

"We had previously worked alongside the United Sikhs volunteers and this time, we came together with Khalsa Aid helpers as well. It was such a fantastic thing to see each person working alongside the other and trying to make a real difference."
Heavy rainfalls and flooding have caused extensive damage in the past two weeks. It is reported that the entire annual rainfall fell in a week, causing widespread destruction.

Now, even though the water has receded and some schools have re-opened, the clean up operation will continue for a long time to come, according to authorities.

"A group of five young volunteers have been providing comfort to the affected people, serving food, and looking after their basic needs."

Two Indian restaurants based in Innisfail are also running fundraisers, to help out.

"The restaurants will donate all of their earnings on certain days to provide relief to the people of Townsville - even their staff will work for free on those days and will donate their salaries to the relief effort," said Mr Singh. 

He also added that four major youth clubs based in Innisfail had also provided monetary and other support to the cause.

'We pray for 'Sarbat da bhala' (the welfare of each and every person in the world) everyday, but it's wonderful to see it in practice, especially by the young people. It makes me feel that our future is in safe hands, with young volunteers who are willing to help those most in need."

