Harman Foundation has provided over 6000 meals worth $60,000 to the needy in a year

Harinder Kaur and her husband Maninder Singh founded not-for-profit organisation ‘Harman Foundation’ in 2013 after a family tragedy to support those who suffer sudden loss and bereavement in the family. Within five years of their dedication and commitment, the foundation is now providing family support services and chaplaincy services.





Harinder Kaur of Harman foundation told SBS Punjabi: "Our community embraced and supported us when we need most. Now it is our responsibility to pay back to those in the community who find themselves in similar situation."





Harman foundation is provided temporary refuge to victims of domestic violence in a house in Sydney. Source: Harinder Kaur





"Harman Foundation is getting an overwhelming support from the community and that’s why we have been able to provide help and support at such a massive level. We have over 100 volunteers and 45 of them have been professionally trained in handling domestic violence and situations like accidental losses. We have also provided chaplaincy services to over 1700 people residing in prisons and hospitals," said Harinder Kaur.





"We don't provide support and help to everyone just to make them happy, rather we provide guidance on how to avoid or sort out a crisis. We have collaborated with over 25 other organisations and government departments so that professional level of support and services can be maintained."





Harman foundation provides temporary refuge to victims of domestic violence in a house in Sydney that can accommodate four to five people for 3 to 6 months.





Harinder Kaur said: "The first and foremost need is the food. So with help of Australian Sikh Association, we have started another initiative to provide food to the hungry and needy. Since the last year, we have been able to provide around 6000 meals worth $60,000 to these people who live on the streets and other temporary accommodations."





