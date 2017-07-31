Travel delays after four arrested over alleged plot to bring down aircraft

The new normal - long queues and a heavy police presence have been seen at airports across Australia, in the wake of the foiling of a plot to bring down a passenger plane.





Security measures have been ramped up and passengers told to allow for plenty of time to go through rigorous checks before being allowed to board both domestic and international flights.





Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has flagged the possibility of more permanent changes.





"The security measures at the airport will be in place for as long as we believe they need to be, so it may go on for some time yet, and it may be that we need to look at the security settings that our airports, in particular our domestic airports, for an ongoing, enduring period. We'll take it one day at a time in terms of needing to respond to the threat that we know about, but there may be lessons that we can apply prospectively."





Other moves, including the use of photo identification for all domestic travellers, has also been floated.





Federal Opposition leader Bill Shorten has called for the government to increase its spending on airport security.





"When it comes to opposing terrorists and people who would cause this country harm, Liberal and Labor and the whole lot of us - we're all on the same team when it comes to stopping that. And if it does become the case, that these extra security measures that have been talked about for airports are going to be with us for some time to come, I would ask the government to seriously consider putting in some extra resources."





Passengers caught up in the new measures have mixed opinions.





But most agree they feel safe.





(male 1) "'They caught the guys so why the carry on? That is my opinion.'





(male 2) 'I think Australia is a very safe country and you know, they are doing a lot, I think it is more worrying overseas. But you take the right precautions and we all have to do our bit to suffer the delays.'





What do you make of the queues?





(female 1) 'Incredible, absolutely incredible but better that than not be safe.'





Do you actually feel safe flying?





(female 1) 'Yes I do.'"





The Prime Minister recently announced the establishment of the Home Affairs office overseeing the federal police, ASIO (the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation) as well as the Australian Border Force, customs and immigration.





Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin has assured Australians they can be confident in the security of their airports.





"Australians should be very confident in the security apparatus we have at our airports. What we're doing, and what you're seeing at the moment is maing sure that there is extra vigilance, to make sure that we aren't taking...cutting any corners in our security, to make sure that we are absolutely focused on our security. While this threat remains, that's what we need to do."





The alleged terror plot involved a group of men planning to use a so-called "non-traditional" device on a plane.





A magistrate has granted police an additional period of detention up to seven days to question those detained.





Speaking on Sky news, Justice Minister Michael Keenan says the incident is a reminder for all Australians to remain vigilant.





"It's a reminder of the dangers that we do face and the fact that while we've been concerned about lone actors for example, there is still the capacity, within sections of the Australian community, small sections of the Australian community, to plan a sophisticated attack like this."









