Turning personal tragedy into a mission to save lives

"We couldn't save Vanhi, but we want to help save other childrens' lives", said Nidhi Kaushik, who is determined to turn the loss of her 2-year-old daughter into a life-saving mission.





"Vanhi was only 3 months old when she was diagnosed with blood cancer. We were devastated, because we felt this is something that only happens to others or in movies. Not to people like us!"





Then began a life-changing journey for the Kaushik family, which meant prolonged stays in Westmead Childrens' Hospital, and several rounds of chemotherapy.





"It's an entirely different world in the oncology ward. Children as little as 1 month old, to 10 -12 year olds, bravely undergo treatment there."





"It's only when you're in there that you realise that 6 new children are admitted to the cancer ward every week - in Westmead hospital alone."





Vanhi fought through bravely until 9 July 2018, when she passed away due to a cardiac arrest.





And her family is now turning this tale of personal tragedy into a life saving mission of inspiring others to donate blood.





"Just 15 minutes of your time spent in donating blood, can save three lives," said Nidhi.





"I know many of us donate money to various causes - and that's great. But blood is something money can't buy. And it is something everyone can donate, regardless of whether you're rich or poor."





"We'd like everyone to consider the immense advantages of becoming a blood donor - it is really good for your health to donate blood regularly, it makes you feel good to know that your contribution can make a difference to three lives and, you never know, you maybe in an accident yourself one day and may need blood too."





To commemorate Vanhi's third death anniversary, the Kaushik family have set up a Red25 blood donation group and are encouraging everyone around Australia to participate.





"Since Vanhi lived with us for 116 weeks, we want 116 blood donors to come forward and donate blood during the month of July."





Blood donors only need to go to their local blood bank (anywhere in Australia) and mention that their blood donation is part of 'Red 25 Vanhi the Smiling Star' drive, to make their contribution.



