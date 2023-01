The Sikh Association of Western Australia, together with RSL, came together on June 2, to mark the ultimate sacrifice made by Private Charles Fairbeard and Private Nain Singh Sailiani during WWI.





"We have decided to hold a ceremony to honour these fallen Indian Anzacs every year," said Mr Gurdarshan Singh Kailley, the president of Sikh Association of Western Australia.





'We will keep their legacy alive."





