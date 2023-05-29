Two-way skilled migration promoted between India and Australia

Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese in front of the Sydney Opera House illuminated in the colours of the Indian flag

Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese in front of the Sydney Opera House illuminated in the colours of the Indian flag Source: AAP / Dean Lewins

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

India and Australia have signed an agreement that will allow easier migration for skilled workers and graduates between the two countries. From the first of July this year, Indian graduates of Australian tertiary institutions on a student visa can apply to work and pursue professional development without visa sponsorship for up to eight years. Listen to this audio report for more details…

The new migration deal signed between Australia and India is like none before.

It outlines new options for visa applicants to extend or apply for visas to boost labour mobility for students, graduates, academics, professionals and short-stay arrivals.

There are also provisions to crack down on irregular migration and people smuggling. But the focus is on bringing people with skills.

The deal also includes a new pilot program, known by the acronym MATES.

It will allow graduates and young professionals from India to come to Australia on a two-year visa without sponsorship.

It will have an annual cap of 3,000 places for four years, and then be reviewed by a joint group for potential extension.

Listen to this audio report for more details....
Share

Latest podcast episodes

cover pic.png

'The World is Our Playground' book series spreads awareness of Australia's diversity

Bhagwant Mann

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਦਿੱਤੀ 'ਜ਼ੈੱਡ ਪਲੱਸ' ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ

MARK MCGOWAN PRESSER

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Monday 29 May 2023

B Bansal Maharaja.JPG

"ਸਿੱਖ ਰਾਜ ਦੀਆਂ ਸੁਨਹਿਰੀ ਯਾਦਾਂ": ਮਹਾਰਾਜਾ ਰਣਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਦਰਬਾਰ ਵਿਚਲੇ ਯੂਰੋਪੀਅਨ ਅਹਿਲਕਾਰ