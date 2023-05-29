Two-way skilled migration promoted between India and Australia

The new migration deal signed between Australia and India is like none before.





It outlines new options for visa applicants to extend or apply for visas to boost labour mobility for students, graduates, academics, professionals and short-stay arrivals.





There are also provisions to crack down on irregular migration and people smuggling. But the focus is on bringing people with skills.





The deal also includes a new pilot program, known by the acronym MATES.





It will allow graduates and young professionals from India to come to Australia on a two-year visa without sponsorship.





It will have an annual cap of 3,000 places for four years, and then be reviewed by a joint group for potential extension.



