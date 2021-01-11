UK coronavirus variant so far contained in Australia

Victoria has recorded four days of no community transmission. After a snap border closure for all residents of Greater Brisbane, Victorians stuck in the red zone will now be allowed to re-enter the state and self-isolate in their homes.





Victorian residents stuck in New South Wales since the New Year are still waiting for updates on movements.





In Western Australia, a crew member aboard a bulk carrier ship attempted to escape quarantine by swimming to shore.





Crew members are not permitted ashore according to W-A COVID-19 rules.





The 37-year-old has tested negative for the virus but has been charged for failing to comply with COVID-19 rules.





Federal Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly has said Australia is regularly updating its COVID-19 rules to ensure residents are safe.





"The measures we are doing to increase and improve our containment measures in relation to hotel quarantine in relation to people coming from overseas, so the pre-flight testing, testing of aircrew, wearing of masks on all planes internationally and domestically. These are just extra rings of containment so that we can make sure that we are remaining one of the safest countries in the world in terms of COVID-19".





