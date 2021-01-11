SBS Punjabi

UK coronavirus variant so far contained in Australia

Coronavirus UK variant

A healthcare worker at work at a pop up covid19 testing facility. Source: AAP

Published 11 January 2021 at 12:16pm, updated 11 January 2021 at 12:24pm
By Karishma Luthria
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS

Two of Australia's largest states have recorded zero new cases of coronavirus, as the British variant still lurks in states across the country. New South Wales has recorded three fresh cases, all linked to previous clusters.

Victoria has recorded four days of no community transmission. After a snap border closure for all residents of Greater Brisbane, Victorians stuck in the red zone will now be allowed to re-enter the state and self-isolate in their homes.

Victorian residents stuck in New South Wales since the New Year are still waiting for updates on movements.

In Western Australia, a crew member aboard a bulk carrier ship attempted to escape quarantine by swimming to shore.  

Crew members are not permitted ashore according to W-A COVID-19 rules.  

The 37-year-old has tested negative for the virus but has been charged for failing to comply with COVID-19 rules.  

Federal Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly has said Australia is regularly updating its COVID-19 rules to ensure residents are safe.

"The measures we are doing to increase and improve our containment measures in relation to hotel quarantine in relation to people coming from overseas, so the pre-flight testing, testing of aircrew, wearing of masks on all planes internationally and domestically. These are just extra rings of containment so that we can make sure that we are remaining one of the safest countries in the world in terms of COVID-19".

To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above. 

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages  at 
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


