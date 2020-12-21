SBS Punjabi

Sydney's northern beaches remains the centre of a coronavirus outbreak cluster

A health alert at Sydney's northern beaches

Northern Beaches bölgesi koronavirüs tedbirleri kapsamında farklı kuralların uygulandığı iki bölgeye bölündü. Source: AAP

Published 22 December 2020 at 8:50am
By Karishma Luthria
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Sydney's northern beaches remains the centre of a coronavirus outbreak cluster with around 70 infections recorded, but New South Wales Health's latest alert shows the virus has spread further throughout the city.

Sydney's Northern beaches are in the middle a four-day lockdown until Wednesday.

The lockdown order means residents are allowed to leave home only for work, care reasons, exercise and the purchase food or other essentials.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian says this measure will help to ensure COVID-19 cases are brought under control before Christmas.

Residents of the Northern beaches are urged to get tested even with mild symptoms, with ten pop up clinics established in the area.

Almost 5,000 more people came forward to get tested than the previous day.

But, many are facing long waiting times.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages  at  
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


SBS Punjabi
Facebook
Twitter


