Sydney's northern beaches remains the centre of a coronavirus outbreak cluster

Sydney's Northern beaches are in the middle a four-day lockdown until Wednesday.





The lockdown order means residents are allowed to leave home only for work, care reasons, exercise and the purchase food or other essentials.





New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian says this measure will help to ensure COVID-19 cases are brought under control before Christmas.





Residents of the Northern beaches are urged to get tested even with mild symptoms, with ten pop up clinics established in the area.





Almost 5,000 more people came forward to get tested than the previous day.





But, many are facing long waiting times.





