SBS Punjabi

'Unconditional love and joys of motherhood': Know what Mother's Day means to these mums in the community

SBS Punjabi

Baljinder Kaur

Melbourne-based Baljinder Kaur with her family. Source: Supplied by Sukh Dandiwal

Published 6 May 2022 at 5:08pm, updated 7 May 2022 at 9:01pm
By Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS

Taking the time to acknowledge the wonderful and strong women that they are, SBS Punjabi honours and wishes all mums a very Happy Mother’s Day that falls on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Here we speak to some mothers who share their experiences of sacrifice, unconditional love and joys of motherhood.

Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Balwinder Kaur, a young mother, says, "sleepless nights, worries, and unrelenting devotion are all experiences that I can relate to."

"After becoming a mother, I have started loving and missing mine even more," she says.

On the other hand, Baljinder Kaur, a grandmother, is enjoying this day with the second and third generations of her family.

"I am very happy that such a special day has been marked for mothers that was not very prevalent among our community a few years back," says Mrs Kaur who is ready to celebrate this Mother's Day with her family on 8th May.

Click on the audio player at the top of the page to listen to this conversation in Punjabi. 

