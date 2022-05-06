'Unconditional love and joys of motherhood': Know what Mother's Day means to these mums in the community

Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Balwinder Kaur, a young mother, says, "sleepless nights, worries, and unrelenting devotion are all experiences that I can relate to."





"After becoming a mother, I have started loving and missing mine even more," she says.





On the other hand, Baljinder Kaur, a grandmother, is enjoying this day with the second and third generations of her family.





"I am very happy that such a special day has been marked for mothers that was not very prevalent among our community a few years back," says Mrs Kaur who is ready to celebrate this Mother's Day with her family on 8th May.





