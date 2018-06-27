Understanding cyberbullying: How can you help and protect

Dr Damajit Sandhu is an Associate Professor of Psychology at Punjabi University, Patiala in Punjab Source: Supplied
Published 27 June 2018 at 4:57pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
With increasing time spent online, you might be worried about your child and cyberbullying. Here we've an expert Dr Damajit Sandhu who provides some important tips to prevent children and young adults from being victimised. Dr Sandhu is also the recipient of the 2017 State Award for Professional Excellence in Education by Government of Punjab.
Published 27 June 2018 at 4:57pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share