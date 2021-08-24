Understanding Indigenous disadvantage in Australia

If you are an Indigenous Australian, you can anticipate a shorter life expectancy, lower levels of health, education, employment, and higher infant mortality rates than non-Indigenous Australians. And if you are a male Indigenous Australian, there is about 1 in 6 chances that you are currently in prison or have spent time in prison.





Add to this the high suicide rates, trauma and everyday discrimination.





The statistics are alarming. We know this because every four years the Productivity Commission publishes the Overcoming Indigenous Disadvantage report.





Romlie Mokak is Commissioner at the Productivity Commission.





“The Overcoming Indigenous Disadvantage report is a comprehensive report on the wellbeing of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in this country, and the main purpose is to look at whether things are getting better, whether they’re not and if they’re not, what improvements might need to be made.”





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.





