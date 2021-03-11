SBS Punjabi

Unfamiliar conditions can prove fatal during rock fishing

Rock fishing sunset

Since 2004, Australia has recorded nearly 200 rock fishing-related deaths. Source: Getty Images

Published 11 March 2021 at 5:32pm, updated 25 July 2022 at 1:52pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Rock fishing is a popular activity in Australia, with over a million keen anglers climbing the rocks for their catch each year. But being unfamiliar with conditions can expose one to a high risk of injury or even death, making it very dangerous.

Australia’s beautiful coastline attracts over a million anglers on the rocks each year.

But nearly 200 rock fishing-related deaths have been recorded since 2004, that is 13 lives lost on average each year, mostly due to a lack of awareness of the risks involved.

Over three-quarters of victims were born overseas, half of them from Asia.

Surf Life Saving Australia’s general manager of coastal safety, Shane Daw, says people who are used to fishing in calmer water conditions in their native countries are often unfamiliar with Australia’s tidal and coastal weather conditions.

Mr Daw says it is important to observe the conditions for up to thirty minutes before wetting the line.

For safety tips on rock fishing, check out these websites:

The RFA also recommends fishers download and set up Australia's Emergency Plus App and use it in any crisis, dial 000 on your mobile phone, and share your actual location or GPS coordinates to get help.

Click on the player above to listen to the settlement guide in Punjabi.

