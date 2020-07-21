'Uninvited guest': Brisbane man finds massive snake curled behind his car's wheel

The 2.5 m long coastal carpet python was curled-up behind the front wheel of Mr Sandhu's car parked in his garage at Mansfield in Brisbane's south-east.





Terrifying though it sounds, the sight did not deter the motorist who captured the reptile and released into the nearby bushland.





Mr Sandhu later shared the video of him catching the "uninvited guest" on Facebook only to attract some interesting comments.





"Omg [Oh my God] you are such a fearless person ... I would die seeing it," said one of the Facebook users.





Mr Sandhu said people were shocked when they saw him catching the snake in the video, but he was aware that while these snakes can be unpredictable towards humans, "their bites are not venomous."





"I later told them that these pythons are not that dangerous and are quite common in the area we live in," he said.





Mr Sandhu spotted the python in his garage when he was heading out for some grocery shopping.





While he was surprised to see the reptile in his home, Mr Sandhu said he was glad that the animal was captured "unharmed".





"It was a lucky escape for the poor animal. I am glad that I was able to see and then rescue it unharmed," he said.





Coastal carpet pythons are one of the largest snake species found in the Brisbane and Ipswich regions.





"They are very common for our state. But we don't see them often in winters as they go in hibernation during this time for two to three months.





"We are aware they are not dangerous or poisonous. But I know the pythons can be sometimes aggressive and leave strong bites. So, I always tell my children to be careful and not touch if they ever find one," added Mr Sandhu.





He said he released the "uninvited guest" into the protected bushland in the vicinity.





"They are lazy creatures. I urge everyone to be gentle when they are handling these snakes, or it would be rather better to call a snake catcher to do the job," he said.





Carpet pythons reportedly do not attack humans by nature but can bite and possibly constrict if they feel threatened or mistake a hand for food.





Warning: It is advised to stay vigilant and seek help from a professional snake catcher.





