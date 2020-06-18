DIY: Know how this Brisbane man utilised his handcraft skills while stuck in quarantine

Highlights Ragvinder Singh has a passion for making useful handmade items

Stuck at home during coronavirus lockdown, he completed many DIY projects

He made wooden articles including three beds, kitchen and gardening tools

Mr Singh, a Brisbane-based bus driver and handcraft-lover, said he has always been keen to utilise his free time to make some purposeful handmade items.





Stuck at home during this lockdown, he finally got on with DIY projects that he had been putting off for a while.





“I never imagined that I would have this much of free time. And once I had it, I wanted to make sure that it counted for something,” he said.





“During this self-quarantine, I made many wooden articles using some basic techniques including three ‘manjas’ (Indian-style beds) and some kitchen and gardening tools.” Mr Singh made this Indian style 'Peerhi' - A type of chair without back and arm rests (L). Source: Supplied





Mr Singh said that this engaging and exciting way of making new things gives him immense pleasure.





“I belong to that group of people who have an inner drive to learn and make handcraft things for fun and pleasure,” he said.





“It is not a chore to pass time and neither is it about any financial gain. I just love spending time in making things that are useful.”







After completing his DIY wooden article projects, Mr Singh said these required only a little ‘bit of skill’, but lots of hard work.





“I am still a learner, which is the reason why it took me huge amounts of time to finish these projects,” he added.





“It is all about trying and persistence – spending more and more time on this labour of love makes you more confident and competent.” Ragvinder Singh provides fresh sugarcane juice to people visiting his house which comes as farm-fresh straight from his sugarcane crop at his backyard. Source: Supplied





Mr Singh advised people to develop some hobbies to get the most out of their free times.





“There is a simple trick about it…. Just don’t let your brain to go into quarantine mode,” he said.





“Think about a hobby or anything that gives you pleasure. It could be gardening, exercise, outdoor walking, reading books or anything that helps your body and mind to stay fit and stress-free.”





To know more, listen to the full conversation with Mr Singh by clicking on the player inside the picture at the top.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









