Universities propose foreign students plan as unemployment rises

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is itching to unlock interstate travel as new figures show border closures are costing nearly 5000 jobs a week and $84 million a day.





The new figures come as the government says it's open to flying in hundreds of foreign university students next month, but warns other international travellers would not be visiting any time soon.





The University of Canberra and the Australian National University will fly in 350 students in July as part of a pilot program backed by the A-C-T and federal governments.





University of Canberra vice-chancellor Paddy Nixon said the pilot would be important for Australia's entire higher education sector.





Catriona Jackson, Chief Executive of Universities Australia says the international student sector has taken a major economic hit due to COVID-19, between 3-billion and 4.8 billion dollars this year alone.





She says the plan is a positive step.





"Look it's good news for universities all around the country. It's good new for those students. But it's also good new for getting business and getting jobs back and running. These students are really important to our universities, they are really keen to get back here. But I suppose the resumption of university trade is really important for the Australian economy," she said.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.











People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus











Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook .





Also Read Up to 350 international students to land in Canberra in July under pilot program





