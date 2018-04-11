US warns of military action in retaliation of alleged use of chemical weapons by Syria

Syria has drawn flak from the global community for an alleged chemical attack in Douma, near the capital city of Damascus on April 7. The attack, however, has been vehemently denied by not only Syria but also its ally, Russia.





US President Donald Trump, in a tweet, reacted to the attack by terming Syria's President Bashar al-Assad an "animal" and warning the country of severe consequences. The UN's Special Envoy on Syria, Staffan de Mistura, has called on the Security Council to conduct a thorough investigation of the alleged attack.





