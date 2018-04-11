SBS Punjabi

US warns of military action in retaliation of alleged use of chemical weapons by Syria

The OPCW team will travel to Douma in Syria to investigate whether a chemical attack took place.

The OPCW team will travel to Douma in Syria to investigate whether a chemical attack took place.

Published 11 April 2018 at 4:54pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:57am
By Abbie O'Brien, Peggy Giakoumelos
UNSC calls urgent meeting to discuss reaction of international community.

Syria has drawn flak from the global community for an alleged chemical attack in Douma, near the capital city of Damascus on April 7. The attack, however, has been vehemently denied by not only Syria but also its ally, Russia.

US President Donald Trump, in a tweet, reacted to the attack by terming Syria's President Bashar al-Assad an "animal" and warning the country of severe consequences. The UN's Special Envoy on Syria, Staffan de Mistura, has called on the Security Council to conduct a thorough investigation of the alleged attack.

