Use traditional medicines only after consulting an approved health practitioner, says Ayurveda expert

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) controls and keeps a database of all locally manufactured Ayurveda medicines.

As per TGA guidelines, one should consult a registered medical practitioner before consuming a complementary medicine.

Dr Naveen Shukla is a member of the Australasian Association of Ayurveda, a TGA-registered body that promotes the authentic practice and knowledge of the ancient holistic healing system.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Dr Shukla said, “Unlike some other countries where Ayurvedic medicines fall under food supplements, in Australia, these are categorised as complementary medicines.”





He added that those Ayurvedic medicines are subject to the same quality and safety standards as other medicines.





While the TGA controls and keeps a database of all locally manufactured Ayurveda medicines, Dr Shukla said people are still able to bring Ayurveda or complementary medicines into the country for their personal use.





“As per TGA guidelines, while people are not restricted from bringing in complementary medicines from overseas for their personal use, they are advised to consult an Australian Ayurveda practitioner to check if their use is suitable or not,” he said. Complementary medicines Source: Naveen Shukla





Dr Shukla said people should exercise caution.





“The problem starts when these so-called complementary medicines are bought in bulk from overseas where there are almost no quality control checks and they are easily available off the shelves even in grocery stores.





That means a large number of people are consuming these medicines without consulting the approved practitioners in Australia and this can cause serious health issues.

Dr Shukla cautioned, “Even the use of a single herb can cause health issues if consumed in large quantities and without consulting a medical practitioner.”





“Don’t fall for the glittering and eye-catching packaging of these so-called complementary medicines; rather always use high quality and approved medicines only”.





Dr Shukla added that Australian citizens should approach the relevant health commission or TGA if they find the use or distribution of any unapproved complementary medicine in Australia.





