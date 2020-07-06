SBS Punjabi

Veteran actress Rubina Ashraf talks about her life, career, learnings

SBS Punjabi

Veteran actress Rubina Ashraf, who has recently recovered from COVID-19

Veteran actress Rubina Ashraf, who has recently recovered from COVID-19 Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 July 2020 at 12:53pm, updated 6 July 2020 at 12:56pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

Actor, director and entertainer for over three decades, Rubina Ashraf is a household name not only in Pakistan, but far beyond.

Published 6 July 2020 at 12:53pm, updated 6 July 2020 at 12:56pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS
In an exclusive interview with SBS Punjabi the veteran actress talked about her first break on television, which spawned a successful career on both the small and the big screen for over three decades.

She is also well recognised as a producer and a director.

Also, it was reported earlier in June that the legendary actress was critically unwell after contracting COVID-19, but a few weeks in, it has been confirmed that she has now recovered fully.

Veteran actress Rubina Ashraf
Veteran actress Rubina Ashraf Source: Supplied


To hear her exclusive interview with SBS Punjabi, as conducted by Masood Mallhi, please click on the audio player above.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?