Victoria plans local mRNA vaccine production

Acting Victorian Premier James Merlin

Acting Victorian Premier James Merlino speaks to the media during a press conference at Fitzroy Primary School in Melbourne, Monday, April 19, 2021. Source: AAP

Published 26 April 2021 at 10:55am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

Australia could become the first country in the southern hemisphere to manufacture mRNA coronavirus vaccines. The Victorian government has committed $50 million to the project, with hopes a Pfizer-style vaccine could be in production locally in twelve months.

The highly sought after Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is an mRNA jab.

Currently, doses purchased by the Australian government are manufactured in the United States, Belgium and Germany.

But in a year's time, Australia could have the technology to produce the jab locally.

Victoria's Acting Premier James Merlino says the state government has allocated 50-million dollars to help establish a facility able to manufacture coronavirus vaccines in Melbourne.

"It will take at least 12 months to develop this. But we do not know what the future holds. We may well need booster vaccines yearly. We have seen the challenges of global supply. We know the benefits of onshore manufacturing. And we know the benefits of this technology."

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.

