Victoria plans local mRNA vaccine production

The highly sought after Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is an mRNA jab.





Currently, doses purchased by the Australian government are manufactured in the United States, Belgium and Germany.





But in a year's time, Australia could have the technology to produce the jab locally.





Advertisement

Victoria's Acting Premier James Merlino says the state government has allocated 50-million dollars to help establish a facility able to manufacture coronavirus vaccines in Melbourne.





"It will take at least 12 months to develop this. But we do not know what the future holds. We may well need booster vaccines yearly. We have seen the challenges of global supply. We know the benefits of onshore manufacturing. And we know the benefits of this technology."





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.



The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









