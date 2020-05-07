Victoria Police find missing Indian-origin man Simranjeet Singh Bhullar’s car

Highlights Victoria Police locate missing man Simrannjeet Singh Bhullar's car

The 27-year-old man from Shepparton has been missing since April 30

The car has been sent for forensic examination

The police are seeking public assistance to help find the 27-year-old Shepparton man who went missing on April 30. The police believe Mr Singh was last seen leaving a Cobram address at about 9 pm.





On Sunday, the police located his grey 2010 Ford Falcon sedan ditched in a paddock near an intersection in Mukatah, north of Katamatite, a rural township in Victoria.





According to the police report, the vehicle was locked and appeared to have sustained some damage when it left the roadway and came to rest in the paddock, but Mr Singh was not present.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi on Wednesday evening, Victoria police officer, Parminder Kaur who is assisting the Cobram Crime Investigation unit with the investigation said that the vehicle had been sent for a forensic examination.





“The results for the forensic examination are still pending. We will determine the next course of our investigation based on those results,” said Ms Kaur.





She added that as of now, the police are treating him as a missing person.





“We have been continuously carrying out ground research for the past two days. We have spoken to his father and friends, based on which we will carry on with our research,” said Ms Kaur.





Police hold concerns for Simranjeet’s welfare due to the length of time he has been missing and as it is unusual for him not to be in contact with his family.





The police have released his image in the hope someone recognises him and can provide information regarding his current whereabouts.





Issuing a public appeal, Ms Kaur said anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or the Cobram Crime Investigation unit.





“Please think of Simran as someone’s son, someone’s relative, so please don’t fear and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. People with information can also tip us anonymously," she said.





Anyone who sights Mr Singh is urged to contact Shepparton Police Station on 03 5820 5777 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.





Click on the player above to listen to the interview in Punjabi.





