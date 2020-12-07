SBS Punjabi

Victorian premier eases coronavirus restrictions for face masks in Melbourne

SBS Punjabi

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews addresses the media.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews addresses the media. Source: Supplied

Published 7 December 2020 at 2:01pm, updated 8 December 2020 at 9:14am
By SBS News
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS

Premier Daniel Andrews has announced the new coronavirus restrictions that will see Victorians through the summer months.

Melbourne's mandatory COVID-19 face mask rules have been further eased as the city lifts caps on social gatherings and investigates
a breach of quarantine rules which sent a plane-load of travellers into self-isolation
.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Sunday confirmed that masks must still be carried at all times and worn on public transport and at indoor shopping centres and crowded places.

But from midnight on Sunday, Melburnians should use their judgement as to when masks are needed in instances where 1.5-metre social distancing can't be achieved.

"Masks have been a great insurance policy and remain as such," he said.

To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above. 

