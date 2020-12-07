Victorian premier eases coronavirus restrictions for face masks in Melbourne

Melbourne's mandatory COVID-19 face mask rules have been further eased as the city lifts caps on social gatherings and investigates a breach of quarantine rules which sent a plane-load of travellers into self-isolation .





Premier Daniel Andrews on Sunday confirmed that masks must still be carried at all times and worn on public transport and at indoor shopping centres and crowded places.





But from midnight on Sunday, Melburnians should use their judgement as to when masks are needed in instances where 1.5-metre social distancing can't be achieved.





"Masks have been a great insurance policy and remain as such," he said.





