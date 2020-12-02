Moderna seeks emergency authorisation for COVID-19 vaccine

Regulators in the United States and Europe will examine data from the pharmaceutical company Moderna which shows its COVID-19 vaccine is more than 94 per cent effective at protecting people from becoming ill with coronavirus.





The W-H-O is concerned about the rising number of fatalities in Brazil which has the world's highest death toll outside the United States.





More than 6.3 million people have been infected and nearly 173,000 have died there from the virus.





Dr Ghebreyesus is urging Brazil to treat the threat very seriously.





It's a significant increase between November 2, the week of November 2, and the week of November 16, that is from 2,538 deaths per week to 3,876 deaths per week. So, I think Brazil has to be very, very serious. There are local transmissions that are fuelling and contributing more, but if you see the aggregate, it is very, very worrisome.





