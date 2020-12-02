SBS Punjabi

Moderna seeks emergency authorisation for COVID-19 vaccine

Authorisation requests in the US and Europe to come after results confirm a efficacy rate estimated at 94.1 percent.

Authorisation requests in the US and Europe to come after results confirm a efficacy rate estimated at 94.1 per cent.

Published 3 December 2020 at 8:27am, updated 4 December 2020 at 12:42pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS

The United States pharmaceutical company, Moderna, is applying for emergency authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine in the U-S and Europe. The company says its clinical trials show it's 94.1 per cent effective with no serious side-effects.

Regulators in the United States and Europe will examine data from the pharmaceutical company Moderna which shows its COVID-19 vaccine is more than 94 per cent effective at protecting people from becoming ill with coronavirus.  

The W-H-O is concerned about the rising number of fatalities in Brazil which has the world's highest death toll outside the United States.

More than 6.3 million people have been infected and nearly 173,000 have died there from the virus.

Dr Ghebreyesus is urging Brazil to treat the threat very seriously.

It's a significant increase between November 2, the week of November 2, and the week of November 16, that is from 2,538 deaths per week to 3,876 deaths per week. So, I think Brazil has to be very, very serious. There are local transmissions that are fuelling and contributing more, but if you see the aggregate, it is very, very worrisome.

To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above. 

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages  at 
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


