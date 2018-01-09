SBS Punjabi

Victorian Premier will seek Puneet Puneet's extradition during India visit

Puneet Puneet, who skipped bail and went to India, after he was charged for the October 2008 incident in Melbourne

Puneet Puneet, who skipped bail and went to India, after he was charged for the October 2008 incident in Melbourne in which Dean Hoffstee was killed. Source: File image

Published 9 January 2018
By Manpreet K Singh
Available in other languages

The Premier of Victoria, Daniel Andrews is visiting India next week, and is expected to bring up the extradition of Puneet Puneet, so that he returns to Melbourne to face prosecution. It is now almost a decade since the drunk and speeding driver Puneet killed a Queensland student in a road crash in Melbourne.

Puneet was a 19-year-old learner driver in October 2008 when he hit and killed 19-year-old nursing student Dean Hofstee and seriously injured 20-year-old Clancy Coker in Melbourne.

He was on bail and awaiting sentence after pleading guilty to culpable driving when he fled Australia in 2009 using a friend's passport and hid for more than four years until his capture.

At the latest hearing in the Patiala District Court in Delhi on Monday, Puneet made a plea to the victims' families for forgiveness.

But acting Premier James Merlino says he must return to Australia, saying, "The expectation of the Victorian community is that this individual is extradited to face justice in Australian courts. That's been the consistent position of the Victorian government. The premier Daniel Andrews will be visiting India next week. He'll be conveying this directly to the Indian government. This individual must face justice and he must face justice in Australia."

Puneet Puneet is expected to reappear in the New Delhi court on February 2, for the next hearing. 

