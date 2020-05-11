SBS Punjabi

Victorians will now be able to host up to five visitors in their home as state relaxes coronavirus restrictions

Premier Daniel Andrews

Victorians can now have five visitors in their homes but Daniel Andrews says it's not party time. (AAP) Source: SBS

Published 11 May 2020 at 1:22pm, updated 11 May 2020 at 4:59pm
By MP Singh
Premier Daniel Andrews said the state needs to take a "small first step" as he announced what the first stage of relaxed restrictions would look like and when it would come into effect.

Highlights
  • Victorians can now have five guests at their home
  • Weddings will now be able to have ten guests
  • Up to 10 people will be allowed to join religious gatherings
Victorians will now have another reason to leave their house besides shopping for essential supplies, medical care, work and educational and exercise. 

They will now be allowed to have five guests at their home effective from 11.59 pm on Tuesday.

In addition, restrictions on groups will also be lifted allowing 10 people to participate together in outdoor activities.

“Whether it be hiking, fishing, playing golf, going for a walk, kicking a footy - no more than 10, and there will be physical distancing and hygiene arrangements, commonsense basically,” said Mr Andrews.

Click on the player above to listen to the audio report in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


