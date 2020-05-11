Victorians will now be able to host up to five visitors in their home as state relaxes coronavirus restrictions

Available in other languages

Highlights Victorians can now have five guests at their home

Weddings will now be able to have ten guests

Up to 10 people will be allowed to join religious gatherings

Victorians will now have another reason to leave their house besides shopping for essential supplies, medical care, work and educational and exercise.





They will now be allowed to have five guests at their home effective from 11.59 pm on Tuesday.





In addition, restrictions on groups will also be lifted allowing 10 people to participate together in outdoor activities.





“Whether it be hiking, fishing, playing golf, going for a walk, kicking a footy - no more than 10, and there will be physical distancing and hygiene arrangements, commonsense basically,” said Mr Andrews.





Click on the player above to listen to the audio report in Punjabi.





