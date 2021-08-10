Vulnerable communities feeling the rental pinch in Tasmania

Bikram Gurung moved to Australia three and a half years ago from Nepal.





He originally lived in Melbourne but under his 458 visa conditions, he had to relocate to a regional area.





So he moved to Hobart but found the rental increase shocking.





"Yeah in Tasmania, is too expensive … it’s nearly double than Melbourne."





Ben Bartl is a lawyer with the tenants’ union of Tasmania.





He says people from overseas make up about 20 per cent of their clients.





"And a lot of those tenants are in very substandard housing, they feel they have no option but to accept properties that are provided to them, because there is a significant lack of affordable properties."





