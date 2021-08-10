SBS Punjabi

Vulnerable communities feeling the rental pinch in Tasmania

Bikram Gurung

Nepal born Bikram Gurung spoke to SBS about rental crisis in Hobart, Tasmania Source: SBS/ Sarah Maunder

Published 10 August 2021 at 1:38pm
By Sarah Maunder
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Homelessness Week has been putting a spotlight on housing issues across Australia. In Tasmania, rents in Hobart have gone up by nine to 15 per cent over the last year and the financial pressure is being felt across diverse groups of communities.

Bikram Gurung moved to Australia three and a half years ago from Nepal. 

He originally lived in Melbourne but under his 458 visa conditions, he had to relocate to a regional area. 

So he moved to Hobart but found the rental increase shocking.

"Yeah in Tasmania, is too expensive … it’s nearly double than Melbourne."

Ben Bartl is a lawyer with the tenants’ union of Tasmania. 

He says people from overseas make up about 20 per cent of their clients. 

"And a lot of those tenants are in very substandard housing, they feel they have no option but to accept properties that are provided to them, because there is a significant lack of affordable properties."

Click this audio button to listen to the podcast in Punjabi. 

