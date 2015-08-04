SBS Punjabi

WA Police embraces culturally and linguistically diverse communities

Published 4 August 2015 at 9:46pm, updated 20 May 2018 at 12:01pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Here we have an interview with Daman Singh who is A/Budget Analyst at the Business Strategy and Finance Directorate - WA Police Headquarters, Perth. In this informative segment Daman talks about WA Police's recent recruitment drive. Preetinder Grewal reports....

During the interview, Daman was joined by Ms. Shirley Gilchrist A/Principal Work Consultant, WA Police Recruitment and Inspector Don Emanuel Smith from the Community Engagement Division. Towards the end of this conversation, Mr Smith also shared his message that WA Police is committed to invite people from culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) backgrounds in Police.

WA Police
WA Police Representative at Perth Office (Photo Daman Singh) Source: Daman Singh


In this informative segment, SBS host Preetinder Grewal asked WA Police representatives the following questions -

  • The campaign details
  • The experiences of Police Officers who visited Sikh Gurdwara at Perth
  • Why it's important to have culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) backgrounds in Police
  • The basic criteria to join Police force (physical/intellectual/educational)
Recently, Western Australia Police, Sikh Gurdwara Perth, Australian Sikh Heritage and ‘Turban and Trust’ joined hands to organise first interactive ‘Police Visit’ at the Bennet Springs Gurdwara, Perth

WA Police
WA Police at Perth Gurdwara (Photo Turbans and Trust) Source: Turbans


WA Police
Source: Daman Singh


WA police
Langar Sewa by WA Police (Photo Daman Singh) Source: Daman


Recruit - the start of a new journey
Joining the WA Police as a Recruit is an exciting life changing decision. If you’ve got enthusiasm, a strong work ethic and a passion for protecting your community, you’re all set for a highly challenging and incredibly rewarding career.

The path to becoming a Recruit
  1. To apply, you must meet the following prerequisites:
    • be an Australian or New Zealand Citizen or Permanent Resident of Australia
    • be at least 18 years of age
    • hold a current manual 'C' class Motor Driver's Licence or equivalent (Provisional licences are acceptable), with no more than eight demerit points at the time of application
    • have a 'Provide First Aid' Certificate – you will be given 90 days to provide proof of completion (HLTAID003 minimum requirement).
  2. You will then be required to undergo our selection process.
    Find out what this entails
    .
  3. If successful, you’ll undergo a 28-week Academy course in one of the most advanced law enforcement training facilities in the world - the
    WA Police Academy
    in Joondalup.
  4. Upon passing this course and completing the subsequent probationary period, you will be ready to start your new career as a fully qualified Police Officer.
Step forward and become a Recruit. Learn about our selection process, attend an information session and apply.

Beep Test Training



 

