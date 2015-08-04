WA Police embraces culturally and linguistically diverse communities

During the interview, Daman was joined by Ms. Shirley Gilchrist A/Principal Work Consultant, WA Police Recruitment and Inspector Don Emanuel Smith from the Community Engagement Division. Towards the end of this conversation, Mr Smith also shared his message that WA Police is committed to invite people from culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) backgrounds in Police.





In this informative segment, SBS host Preetinder Grewal asked WA Police representatives the following questions -





The campaign details

The experiences of Police Officers who visited Sikh Gurdwara at Perth

Why it's important to have culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) backgrounds in Police

The basic criteria to join Police force (physical/intellectual/educational)

Recently, Western Australia Police, Sikh Gurdwara Perth, Australian Sikh Heritage and ‘Turban and Trust’ joined hands to organise first interactive ‘Police Visit’ at the Bennet Springs Gurdwara, Perth





Recruit - the start of a new journey

Joining the WA Police as a Recruit is an exciting life changing decision. If you’ve got enthusiasm, a strong work ethic and a passion for protecting your community, you’re all set for a highly challenging and incredibly rewarding career.





The path to becoming a Recruit

To apply, you must meet the following prerequisites: be an Australian or New Zealand Citizen or Permanent Resident of Australia

be at least 18 years of age

hold a current manual 'C' class Motor Driver's Licence or equivalent (Provisional licences are acceptable), with no more than eight demerit points at the time of application

have a 'Provide First Aid' Certificate – you will be given 90 days to provide proof of completion (HLTAID003 minimum requirement). You will then be required to undergo our selection process. Find out what this entails . If successful, you’ll undergo a 28-week Academy course in one of the most advanced law enforcement training facilities in the world - the WA Police Academy in Joondalup. Upon passing this course and completing the subsequent probationary period, you will be ready to start your new career as a fully qualified Police Officer.

Step forward and become a Recruit. Learn about our selection process, attend an information session and apply.

