WA to bring in the toughest gun laws in Australia: Premier McGowan

Western Australia's Premier Mark McGowan has promised his state is moving to implement the toughest gun laws in Australia, following the shooting this week at a Perth school.





Bullet-holes in classroom walls were luckily the only evidence left behind at the scene, as police rushed to contain the incident.





Students and teachers at Atlantis Baptist College were inside at the time.





Premier Mark McGowan says it could have been so much worse.





Mr McGowan is vowing his government intends to overhaul the state's gun laws by later this year.





As detectives piece together their evidence, the 15-year-old suspect remains in custody.



