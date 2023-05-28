WA to bring in the toughest gun laws in Australia: Premier McGowan

WA SCHOOL SHOOTING ARREST

WA police image of the arrest of a 15-year-old boy at the Atlantis Beach Baptist College in Perth. Credit: SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan is looking to implement the country's toughest gun laws in his state, following Wednesday's shooting at a Perth school. The 15-year-old suspect remains in custody, as the school is temporarily closed.

Western Australia's Premier Mark McGowan has promised his state is moving to implement the toughest gun laws in Australia, following the shooting this week at a Perth school.

Bullet-holes in classroom walls were luckily the only evidence left behind at the scene, as police rushed to contain the incident.

Students and teachers at Atlantis Baptist College were inside at the time.

Premier Mark McGowan says it could have been so much worse.

Mr McGowan is vowing his government intends to overhaul the state's gun laws by later this year.

As detectives piece together their evidence, the 15-year-old suspect remains in custody.

For now, the school remains a crime scene, before teaching resumes next week.
