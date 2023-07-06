‘Wait is over’: Easier pathway to Australian citizenship for New Zealanders from 1 July

Highlights: From 1 July, 2023, NZ citizens living in Australia will have a direct pathway to Australian citizenship.

The Randhawa family is one of the many NZ families who will benefit from this new pathway.

The NZ Australia Punjabi Cultural Association welcomes the recent change to the citizenship pathway process.

Despite living and working in Australia for the past 15 years, New Zealand citizen, Kuldeep Singh Randhawa, hasn't been able to officially call himself an Australian.





But things are set to change from July 1 when the government implements a direct pathway to Australian citizenship for NZ citizens living in Australia.





"We are glad that our long wait has finally come to an end! It’s a very welcome step and we are very happy to see this happen. This change will enable many New Zealanders to obtain citizenship and enjoy equal access to government services and employment opportunities, just like any other individual in Australia," he said.





Mr Randhawa, who has been running a motel in Morwell near Melbourne for the past four years, said the change would help him to shape his future in a more certain way.





“There was always a sense of insecurity but now we can confidently plan ahead. We are very thankful to the government for this decision but I also believe they should have done this a long time ago. NZ has (had) a similar citizenship pathway for Australians living there for a while now,” Mr Randhawa said.



A representative image of the Australian Citizenship certificate. Source: SBS In 2001, the Howard government introduced the Special Category Visa (SCV) for New Zealanders arriving in Australia, enabling them to live and work indefinitely. However, citizenship was only attainable after applying for permanent residency.





New Zealanders cannot vote unless they acquire Australian citizenship. Furthermore, they face limitations in accessing various benefits such as HELP Loans (HECS), the NDIS facilities, and certain forms of support provided by Centrelink.





Home Affairs Minister, Clare O'Neil, has strongly voiced concerns about the repercussions stemming from these restrictions.





"The stripping away of rights for New Zealanders is unfair on its own but it's also created some really terrible human rights consequences. For New Zealander women who are caught in this visa trap, who are in domestic violence relationships, it can be a lot harder for them to access housing and other supports,” she said.



Home Affairs Minister, Clare O’Neil, speaks during House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch According to Home Affairs , to facilitate the citizenship process for long-term NZ citizens in Australia, the period of permanent residence will be retroactively recognised.





This adjustment ensures that they fulfill the 12-month permanent residence requirement outlined in the general residence criteria.





The general residence requirement, as stipulated in the Australian Citizenship Act 2007, mandates that an applicant must have a lawful presence in Australia for four years, including at least 12 months as a permanent resident, immediately preceding their application date.





These provisions apply to both NZ citizens residing in Australia and those who are currently overseas but held an SCV immediately before their departures.



A file photo of the annual function of the New Zealand Australia Punjabi Cultural Association. Source: Supplied Meanwhile, the NZ Australia Punjabi Cultural Association, which is a representative group of more than 300 families, has also welcomed the government’s decision.





Association secretary, Jasveer Singh Dharni, told SBS Punjabi that it was a "welcome move" for all the New Zealanders living in Australia.





“The recent decision has brought immense relief to numerous families within our group. They will now be able to avail (themselves of) many government facilities and more job opportunities as other Australians do,” he said.





“We have persistently advocated for this demand over the years, engaging with members of parliament from both Australia and NZ. We are glad to see that our appeals have been acknowledged and our requests have been granted.”



Jasveer Singh Dharni is the secretary of the NZ Australia Punjabi Cultural Association. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the Minister for Home Affairs and the Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs announced this new direct pathway on 22 April, 2023 .





“Australia and NZ have a deep friendship, which has been forged through our history, shared values and common outlook,” Mr Albanese said while making this announcement.





“As we mark the 50th anniversary of the Trans-Tasman Travel Arrangement, I look forward to strengthening our relationship.





“We know that many New Zealanders are here on a Special Category Visa while raising families, working and building their lives in Australia. So I am proud to offer the benefits that citizenship provides.”



NZ Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins (L), with Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, during Mr Hipkins' recent visit to Australia. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch Approximately 350,000 New Zealanders residing in Australia could be impacted by the recent citizenship change, potentially offering them an increased level of assurance to plan their futures.





