SBS Punjabi

‘Walking in Australia's footsteps’: New Zealand to host Sikh Games

SBS Punjabi

NZ Sikh Games

Members of NZ's Sikh Games Organizing Committee, Auckland. Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 June 2019 at 1:40pm, updated 27 June 2019 at 2:02pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

New Zealand will host its first Sikh Games on 30 November and 1 December 2019 at Pulman Park Sporting Complex, Takanini. With at least a dozen of sporting disciplines, the organisers are expecting a crowd of over 10,000 people to attend the inaugural edition of the games. The organisers have announced an open invitation to all the spectators and sports teams and clubs from Australia. For more info, you may listen to this interview with the Sikh Games organising committee members Daljit Singh Sidhu and Tara Singh Bains.

Published 27 June 2019 at 1:40pm, updated 27 June 2019 at 2:02pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?