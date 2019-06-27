‘Walking in Australia's footsteps’: New Zealand to host Sikh Games

Members of NZ's Sikh Games Organizing Committee, Auckland. Source: Supplied
By Preetinder Grewal
New Zealand will host its first Sikh Games on 30 November and 1 December 2019 at Pulman Park Sporting Complex, Takanini. With at least a dozen of sporting disciplines, the organisers are expecting a crowd of over 10,000 people to attend the inaugural edition of the games. The organisers have announced an open invitation to all the spectators and sports teams and clubs from Australia. For more info, you may listen to this interview with the Sikh Games organising committee members Daljit Singh Sidhu and Tara Singh Bains.
